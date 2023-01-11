Normal air traffic resumes in US, ground stop lifted — authorities

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. Normal air traffic is gradually resuming in the United States, with the previously imposed ban on domestic flights having been lifted, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported on Twitter.

"Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem," the report said.

Earlier, the US aviation agency suspended domestic flights across the US until 5:00 p.m. Moscow time over the above mentioned outage.

"The FAA has determined that the safety system affected by the overnight outage is fully restored, and the nationwide ground stop will be lifted effective immediately," US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said on Twitter. He added that he had directed an after-action process to determine root causes and "recommend next steps."

According to flightaware.com, the outage affected 4,300 domestic and international flights on Wednesday, with around 750 flights being cancelled.