Russian nuclear fuel supplier Tvel expects $1.18 bln of export revenue in 2022

MOSCOW, December 29 /TASS/. The export revenue of the Russian nuclear fuel supplier Tvel (Rosatom's fuel division) for 2022 will grow by 56%, to $1.18 bln, the company said on Thursday.

"Year-on-year growth surpassing planned values is anticipated for a variety of financial and economic indices. The fuel division's revenue in 2022 is estimated to reach 273 bln rubles, which is 16% more than in 2021. Export foreign exchange revenues are expected to increase by over 56% year-on-year, surpassing $1.18 bln," the statement said.

The report noted that the company's portfolio of foreign orders for 10 years reached almost $18.7 bln, showing a 4% year-on-year growth.

Rosatom, represented by its fuel division Tvel, provides fuel for a total of 75 power reactors in 15 state and research reactors in nine countries. In addition, Rosatom's fuel division is the world's largest producer of enriched uranium, as well as the global market leader in stable isotopes.