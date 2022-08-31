Gazprom fully halts gas supplies to Engie

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Gazprom Export, the export arm of the Russian gas holding Gazprom, completely suspends gas deliveries under the contract to France’s Engie.

Gazprom Export did not receive in full payments for gas supplied to Engie in July under effective contracts as of the close of business on August 30, the Russian gas producer said earlier. Deliveries are suspended until funds for supplied gas are received in full.

Engie owns the largest gas transmission network in Europe and is also one of shareholders in Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.