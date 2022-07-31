Some 65% of Belarus’ transaction executed in Russian rubles — finance minister

MINSK, July 31. /TASS/. Belarus is making more extended use of Russian rubles, with some 65% of its financial transactions being executed in the Russian currency, Belarusian Finance Minister Yury Seliverstov said on Sunday.

"As a matter of fact, we have transformed our liabilities. More than 60%, nearly 65%, of our liabilities are settlements in the Russian currency. It means that we have been decreasing the use of the dollar since winter," he said in an interview with the STV television channel.

According to the minister, Belarus’ payments for energy sources, oil and gas are made in Russian rubles. "The distribution of customs dues between Belarus, Russia and other members (of the Eurasian Economic Union - TASS) is in our favor, in favor of Belarus and Russia where there are restrictions via the Russian ruble," he said. "Kazakhstan and Armenia reserved a possibility of paying in dollars. I think that they will soon either join the Russian currency or will begin to use national currencies.".