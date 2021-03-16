Orlen signs oil supply contract with Rosneft

WARSAW, March 16. /TASS/. Orlen signed a new contract with the Russian oil major Rosneft, stipulating reduction of oil supplies in 2022-2023 from 5.4-6.6 to 3.6 mln tonnes per year, the largest oil refining company in Poland says on Tuesday.

"The contract between Orlen and Rosneft in effect by January 31 of this year provided for oil supplies at the level of 5.4-6.6 mln tonnes per year. The new two-year contract stipulates that deliveries to Orlen refineries will amount to 3.6 mln tonnes per year," Orlen says.

"Monthly supplies under the contract will total 300,000 tonnes of feedstock. It corresponds to terms agreed during negotiations with the Russian side. The limitation of volumes does not affect security of deliveries to Orlen group refineries," the company says.

Orlen refineries are currently supplied with oil on the basis of long-term contracts with suppliers from Saudi Arabia and Russia and on the spot basis from the Northern Sea region. Early in March, Orlen signed a contract with ExxonMobil, stipulating deliveries of about 1 mln tonnes of feedstock per year in total for needs of Orlen refineries.