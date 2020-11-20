Turkey’s Akkuyu power plant to see symbolic first concrete pouring next spring

SOCHI, November 20. /TASS/. Rosatom plans to hold its landmark concrete pouring at the third power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey next spring, said Kirill Komarov, first deputy CEO of Rosatom, the Russian nuclear corporation, on Friday.

“We have been recently granted a permit to build the unit No. 3[of Akkuyu NPP – TASS]. We worked on the third unit also before that; we had a limited permit for activities related to all non-nuclear work. I believe the concrete pouring [event] will be some time next spring,” the top manager said.

Rosatom plans to obtain the license for the fourth unit of the power plant by next fall, Komarov noted.

“As far as the license for the fourth unit [of the Akkuyu NPP] is concerned, we filed all the documents in May of this year. This will be the last license we need to obtain,” the top manager said. “It normally takes slightly more than a year and I think therefore the license for the fourth unit can be surely expected sometime by the fall of 2021,” he added