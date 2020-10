MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Aeroflot Airlines plans to resume regular flights to Belgrade and Tokyo, said the airline's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova.

"Aeroflot plans to start operating regular flights to Tokyo and Belgrade," she said talking to the Moscow-24 TV channel.

Spivakova also added that Aeroflot is increasing the frequency of flights to Minsk from one to three times a week, to the Maldives up to four times a week, and to Switzerland up to three times a week.