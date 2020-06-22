Russia delivers anti-drone systems to Central Asia

Avtomatika Group is also holding negotiations with five more countries on the deliveries of anti-drone systems. The prospective buyers include India and the states in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, it said.

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Avtomatika Group (part of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has started the deliveries of anti-drone systems to Central Asia, the company’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"In June 2020, acceptance trials were successfully held for the systems of detecting and countering unmanned aerial vehicles that are being supplied in the interests of a customer in one of Central Asian countries," the press office said.

In Russia, Avtomatika Group is holding negotiations with Rosneft, Gazprom, Unipro and other companies on the delivery of anti-drone systems, it said.

The company has also agreed on the delivery of these anti-drone systems to Slavneft-YANOS, a major oil refinery in Russia, and also to Tatneft. Airports, transport companies, various services and security agencies, including those responsible for holding mass public events, are displaying interest in the new anti-drone systems, the press office said.

In November last year, Rostec demonstrated the Pishchal-PRO, Taran-PRO, Sapsan-Bekas, Luch and Kupol anti-drone systems to potential customers, including Russia’s Defense Ministry, the National Guard, major airports, Rosneft, Transneft, Surgutneftegaz and others.

The anti-drone systems are capable of detecting, identifying and suppressing drones at a distance of up to 30 km. They are designed to monitor the radio situation, carry out digital processing and analyze signals, revealing the drones’ radio emissions, determine the location of an operator and detect the drones that fly in the radio silence mode or disguise their radio signal as other sources.