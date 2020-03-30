Kremlin spokesman says Putin did not ask Trump to remove sanctions

When asked if Trump’s statement was based on reality, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered in the negative.

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin has refuted US President Donald Trump’s statement that Russian leader Vladimir Putin repeatedly asked him to remove sanctions on Moscow over the course of the past two years.

Trump earlier said on Fox & Friends that Putin had been asking for the lifting of sanctions "for two years" and added that the Russian president would probably ask for that once again during their upcoming telephone call.

The Russian president has stated on numerous occasions that he has no intention to ask Washington to remove sanctions on Moscow.

During the recent emergency summit of the G20 group, which was focused on the coronavirus pandemic, Putin called for creating green corridors free of trade wars and sanctions in order to ensure mutual supply of medicine, food, equipment and technologies. He also proposed that the International Monetary Fund create a mechanism to provide long-term interest-free loans to countries.