Russia’s Acron made first shipment of fertilizers over Northern Sea Route

Minister: 80 million tonnes of cargo to be transported along Northern Sea Route by 2024

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Acron Group shipped 23,000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers to China ports over the Northern Sea Route, using it for the first time for such deliveries, the Russian fertilizer company told the "Future Russia. National Projects" website operated by TASS.

"Goods were loaded in Ust-Luga and traveled across the entire Northern Sea Route. China ports are the destination," Acron announced.

The new sales route cuts logistical costs and opens new opportunities for deliveries of fertilizers to countries of the Asia-Pacific Region on account of a significant reduction of travel time, Vice President for Foreign Economic Activity of Acron Dmitry Khabrat said.