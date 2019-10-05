System of accounting for greenhouse gas emissions to be formed in Russia by 2025

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia will establish the system of accounting for greenhouse gas emissions at the level of economic entities — companies and enterprises by 2025, according to the Russian social-economic development forecast for 2020-2022.

The forecast was prepared by the Economic Development Ministry and submitted to the State Duma by the government together with the federal budget draft.

"In 2020-2025, measures will be implemented for state regulation of greenhouse gas emissions, the system of accounting for greenhouse gas emissions will be established at the level of economic entities, and conditions will be created for facilitating the implementation of projects aimed at reducing and absorbing greenhouse gas emissions," the forecast says.

According to the forecast, large industrial and energy companies "with an annual level of greenhouse gas emissions at 150,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent or more" will conduct monitoring and submit relevant documentation.

By 2022, it is planned to implement the first stage of national adaptation to climate change.