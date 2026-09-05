Russian forces establish foothold on southeastern outskirts of Dobropolye — expert

LUGANSK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian troops have established a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Dobropolye, a suburb of the city with the same name, and are advancing and clearing the settlement, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"There are reports that our troops have established a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Dobropolye and are advancing and clearing the settlement. Overall, I can say that our troops have significantly stepped up the pace of their advance in the Dobropolye sector, with the zone of control near the settlement of Krasnopolye having already been expanded," he said.