MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup West have shot down 111 Ukrainian heavy hexacopters, three HIMARS MLRS rockets, and over 80 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down three US-made HIMARS rockets, 82 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 111 heavy combat hexacopters, and six enemy loitering munitions," he said.

In addition, over the past day, the battlegroup identified and destroyed 55 Ukrainian UAV control centers, 36 robotic systems, and two enemy field ammunition depots.