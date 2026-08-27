Russian advance units are 1.5 km from Druzhkovka — General Staff Chief

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian assault units have approached Druzhkovka and are currently at a distance of 1.5 km from the city, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said.

According to him, over the past two months alone, more than 100 square kilometers of territory have been liberated in the Druzhkovka sector.

"The assault units have approached Druzhkovka and are now 1.5 kilometers from the city. Over the past two months alone, more than 100 square kilometers of territory have been liberated in the Druzhkovka sector," he said during a visit to the Battlegroup South area of operations.