Upgraded Kuryer robotic system evacuates wounded while providing drone cover

LUGANSK, August 20. /TASS/. Russian troops are using upgraded Kuryer (Courier) ground robotic systems to transport the wounded from the front line, Russian Battlegroup South’s 75th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment’s ground robotic system crew commander with the call sign Burya told TASS.

According to him, the vehicle not only transports people, but is also capable of automatically engaging enemy drones, providing fire cover for the evacuated personnel.

"The vehicle can also evacuate people and perform tasks beyond its primary mission. <…> It also functions as a delivery vehicle, in other words, it’s a multifunctional vehicle, so to speak. Our upgraded Kuryer can evacuate people while simultaneously providing cover. It is equipped with weapons and features a self-guidance system for targeting enemy drones," he said.

Earlier, Burya reported that service members of the 75th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment had modernized the Kuryer ground robotic system, equipping it with an automatic turret to counter drones. The firing module’s operating speed was increased tenfold compared to the factory model.