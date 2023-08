MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Two Su-34 and two Su-35 aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces in Syria have registered the impact of aiming and radiolocation systems by two F-35 fighter jets from the anti-terrorist coalition led by the US.

The aircrafts’ onboard defense systems were activated automatically, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, said.