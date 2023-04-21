Russian troops to receive new batch of latest artillery reconnaissance systems

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Ruselectronics Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) continues supplying Russian troops with the latest Penitsillin acoustic-thermal artillery reconnaissance systems that have proven their efficiency in the special military operation in Ukraine, the company’s press office told TASS on Friday.

"The Vektor Research Institute, the developer and manufacturer of Penitsillin systems, is fulfilling its commitments for equipment deliveries in compliance with the contractual timeframe," Ruselectronics said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported that Penitsillin artillery reconnaissance systems are efficiently operating in counter-battery warfare in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, helping uncover and destroy Ukrainian motorized artillery systems and howitzers. The Penitsillin locates a sole target within five seconds after an enemy launches an attack, which helps Russian troops uncover adversary firing positions within just several seconds and open retaliatory fire.

As compared to most similar equipment, the Penitsillin automated artillery and battlefield reconnaissance system uncovers enemy artillery with the help of the new principle of combined thermal and acoustic reconnaissance instead of radar detection and, therefore, cannot be suppressed by jamming. The system registers acoustic and thermal signals from shots and explosions, issues exact coordinates of the location of guns and enters them into an electronic map.

Depending on its modification, the Penitsillin artillery reconnaissance system can detect enemy artillery guns, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems and firing positions of surface-to-air and tactical missiles at a distance of 38 km. The system can be deployed within 20 minutes and operates efficiently in any time of the day or night under temperatures ranging from minus 40 to plus 50 degrees Celsius.