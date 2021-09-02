Terrorists want new recruits to carry out acts of sabotage in home states — official

AKTAU /Kazakhstan/, September 2. /TASS/. Terrorist recruiters, including those of the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia), stopped urging their new members to relocate, and are instead motivating them to carry out acts of sabotage in their own states, CIS Anti-Terrorism Center head Andrey Novikov told TASS.

"The question of curbing ideological models of terrorism, recruitment channels is a pressing one. Previously, Daesh urged its new followers to commit a ‘hijrah’, to migrate to the territory of its pseudo-state, but today, the neophytes are being urged to stay where they are and carry out sabotage there. We have a big work on elimination of terrorism supporters ahead of us," he said.

In this regard, the measures of operational control over foreign militants who returned to the Commonwealth states from areas of activity of international terror groups have been reinforced.

"The implementation of measures of an international search for people who committed terrorism or extremism crimes and hide from prosecution remains in the focus of our attention. We honed these technologies during the joint Kaspiy-Antiterror exercise," Novikov noted.