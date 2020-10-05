Russian Navy monitoring UK warship in Black Sea

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is tracking the UK Navy’s destroyer Dragon that has entered the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center reported on Monday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities have started to track the UK Navy’s destroyer Dragon that entered the Black Sea on October 4, 2020," the Center said.

The Dragon is a destroyer of the Type 45 designated to operate as part of carrier multi-purpose groups, provide air and anti-submarine warfare defense, fight enemy surface and submarine forces, deliver missile strikes against ground targets and carry out other missions.

The destroyer Dragon is armed with the Sea Viper anti-aircraft missile system with a multi-functional radar that simultaneously tracks and intercepts several air targets and is also outfitted with other hi-tech weapon systems and sensors.

Overall, 6 destroyers of the Type 45 have been built.

A serial-produced destroyer of this Type was estimated at 900 million British pounds in 2010.