Russian Su-27 scrambles over US strategic bomber over Poland

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. A Su-27 jet fighter of the Russian Western Military District scrambled to intercept a US Air Force strategic bomber approaching Russia from the Polish airspace, Russian Ministry of Defense announced Thursday.

"September 24, Russian airspace control detected a US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber approaching Russian border from the Polish airspace. A Su-27 of the Western Military District air defense forces scrambled in order to prevent border violation," the Ministry said.

The Russian plane patrolled the border and, after the US plane moved away from it, returned to its home base.

The Ministry underscored that no violation of border took place, and that the Russian plane conducted its sortie in strict compliance with international air law.