Battalion of upgraded S-300 air defense systems goes on combat alert in Russia’s southwest

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. A battalion of S-300PM2 surface-to-air missile systems has gone on combat alert in the Voronezh Region in Russia’s southwest, the press office of the Western Military District reported on Monday.

"The combat teams of S-300PM2 ‘Favorit’ mobile anti-aircraft missile systems from an air defense missile regiment of the Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Western Military District have assumed combat duty," the press office said in a statement.

Under Russia’s program of rearmament with upgraded types of military hardware, the air defense missile regiment received S-300PM2 systems with enhanced combat capabilities after their modernization at the producer factory. Thus, the system has increased its range of striking aerodynamic targets to 200 km and ballistic weapons to 40 km and the altitude of hitting adversary targets to 30 km.