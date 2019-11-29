Putin to begin sessions on Russian Navy development from December 2, says spokesman

NALCHIK, November 29./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin on Monday, December 2, a series of meetings on the development of the Russian Navy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday, adding that the sessions would traditionally take place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
"Yes, the president plans to hold a numberofsuch sessions," he said in reply to a query.
Putin holds sessions on the development of the military industrial sector of the country on a regular basis, as a rule twice a year. In May of this year, Putin changed the format of these events, starting visits to enterprises of the sector ahead of the Sochi sessions.
According to Putin, this helps him to delve into issues of equipping the Army and the Navy, training of the personnel and infrastructural issues.