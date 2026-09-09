US strikes on Iran’s vessels lead to escalation, threaten global security — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, September 9. /TASS/. The latest strikes by the US army on Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf are leading to a new round of escalation and threaten security not only in the Middle East but also throughout the world, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has stated.

"The aggressive actions of the United States against Iranian commercial vessels represent not only a dangerous escalation of tensions in the region but are also a direct threat to regional and international peace and security," the Islamic republic’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Overnight into September 9, Iran’s state-run broadcaster reported that US forces had delivered strikes on three Iranian civilian vessels in the Persian Gulf. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the US military had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers. In response to attacks on its ships, Iran delivered strikes on US air bases in Jordan.