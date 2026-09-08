BRICS summit participants plan to focus particularly on AI — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence (AI) will have a prominent place on the agenda of the upcoming BRICS summit in India, while the leaders will also pay close attention to many other areas of cooperation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the BRICS summit.

"AI is an endless sphere of dialog, endless sphere of discussions. It will be highly on the agenda during BRICS summit in New Delhi, and of course we attach great importance to this sphere of cooperation," he said.

"There are also lots and lots of spheres: transportation, energy, science, and technologies, and innovations, healthcare, social sphere, cultural interaction. In all these fields, working groups and then consultations on expert level are being conducted over the whole year, and then of course all these issues will be touched upon during the upcoming summit," Peskov added.