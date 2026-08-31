US is unlikely to achieve quick military victory in Iran — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. The prospect of a US military victory over Iran appears unlikely, writes The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, airstrikes have not helped Washington accomplish its goals. Now, the administration of US President Donald Trump is relying on a naval blockade and economic sanctions. "There are early signs of an uptick in the number of ships and oil exports transiting the strait [of Hormuz]. Despite the modest gains, US military leaders are no longer talking about a swift victory. Instead, they are describing a campaign that would put pressure on Iran for months or longer," the article author believes.

The US military likely could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before the war started. "It is a doable task," Thomas G. Mahnken, who served as a senior Pentagon official under President George W. Bush, told the newspaper. "But it would take some effort on the ground, just because the Iranians have spent decades building and fortifying positions." However, the newspaper writes, the Americans and Trump are unlikely to be willing to bear the cost of such an operation "in blood and treasure.".