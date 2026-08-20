Gulf war becomes test ground for Iran's defense industry, ministry says

RABAT, August 20. /TASS/. The hostilities in the Persian Gulf have become a testing ground for Iran's defense industry and confirmed the need to effectively utilize the domestic resources, the Iranian Ministry of Defense said in a special statement.

"Recent wars have become true testing grounds for the country's defense capabilities," the ministry stated in a document published on the occasion of Defense Industry Day, celebrated in Iran on August 21. It emphasized that "each new act of pressure or sanction has highlighted the need to rely on domestic resources, and each area has opened up new opportunities for the country's specialists."

"What was created and developed over the years thanks to the knowledge and efforts of Iranian specialists in the defense industry was put into practice and, together with the capabilities of the Iranian army, thwarted a significant portion of the plans and goals of the adversaries and shocked them," the ministry noted.