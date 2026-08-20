Slovakia condemns Ben-Gvir’s call to kill Palestinians in Gaza

BRATISLAVA, August 20. /TASS/. Slovakia’s Foreign and European Affairs Ministry has condemned the statements made by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who called for the killing of Palestinians in Gaza, the ministry said on its website.

"The Foreign and European Affairs Ministry of Slovakia strongly condemns the statements made by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calling for the targeted killing of Palestinians. Slovakia rejects such rhetoric, especially from a high-ranking government official, which contradicts the fundamental norms of international law and human dignity," the document says.

The statements made by the Israeli Minister of National Security were previously condemned, as Slovak media remind, by Germany and France.

In an interview with Rom Braslavski, a former hostage who was held for more than two years by radicals in the Gaza Strip, Ben-Gvir expressed the view that Israel should kill between 30 and 40 of Gazan residents every night, emphasizing that it is necessary to kill not only those who pose a threat, but also people who, in his words, "do not deserve to live."