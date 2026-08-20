Ultranationalist groups hunting Poles in Ukraine — underground resistance

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. A "real hunt" has been declared on Polish nationals living in Ukraine, a pro-Russian underground resistance source told TASS, adding that ultranationalist Ukrainians are organizing the raids.

"According to information we have, ultranationalist groups have launched a real hunt for Polish nationals in Ukraine. 'Duty groups' are being formed that receive the locations of Poles moving around the region from local residents through specialized chats. Young masked men with athletic builds promptly arrive at the locations, beat up or intimidate the visitors and then disappear," the source said.

According to him, footage of a car being shot at, a couple being beaten and other incidents involving Polish nationals has already surfaced online in Ukraine.

The source said that law enforcement agencies are aware of what is happening and may be overseeing such raids. "This points to a systematic deepening of the crisis between Ukraine and Poland, provoked at the highest level. We do not rule out the possibility that fairly serious forces may become involved," he added.