US security assistance to South Korea no longer free — Kim Jong Un’s sister

PYONGYANG, August 20. /TASS/. US security assistance to South Korea is no longer free, and the scaling back of joint military exercises has revealed Seoul’s dependence on Washington, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, stated.

"US security assistance is no longer free: this is a reality that the world sees with its own eyes," the Korean Central News Agency quoted her as saying.

Kim Yo Jong pointed to US President Donald Trump’s decision to scale back the Ulchi Freedom Shield joint exercises taking place in South Korea. According to her, as a result, the maneuvers "became half-hearted exercises immediately after they began," having lost their "main component."

The politician views this development as evidence of South Korea’s dependent position in its relations with the US. She pointed out that Seoul was unable to object to the reduction in US military participation and attributed this to South Korea’s reliance on Washington for its security.

Kim Yo Jong also criticized South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for expressing respect for Trump’s decision while simultaneously speaking of the need to strengthen independent armed forces in the event of a "worst-case scenario." The politician called these remarks a manifestation of Seoul’s "contradictory mentality."

Pyongyang has traditionally opposed joint US-South Korea military exercises, viewing them as preparation for potential hostilities against North Korea.