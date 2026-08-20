Kiev never asked for air defense systems from EU, only strike weapons — EC

BRUSSELS, August 20. /TASS/. Ukraine is not requesting air defense systems from the EU under a 90 billion euro military funding program, only offensive weapons, European Commission Spokesman Balazs Ujvari said at a briefing.

"I can confirm that Ukraine has the chance to pick the weaponry that they need, whether it is interceptors or antiballistic capabilities - they have the opportunity to request it. So far, the requests have been centered on drones, missiles, and fighter jets. But again, going forward, they can shift their demands if they so wish," he said, responding to questions from Ukrainian journalists about why the EU cannot supply Ukraine with air defense systems, despite Vladimir Zelensky’s calls.

"Right now I cannot detail what is being discussed between us and Ukraine. What I can, however, say is that once we have formally received a product schedule, we would look at it very quickly, in a matter of days usually, and then we can proceed on that basis."

He, however, noted that he cannot comment on what Zelensky is asking individual EU member states to do.