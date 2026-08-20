Zelensky calls Russian ballistic missiles 'main threat' to Ukrainian military industry

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian ballistic missiles are the main threat to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, Vladimir Zelensky said, commenting on the Russian Armed Forces’ strike against targets in Kiev and the Kiev region.

"The greatest threat is ballistic missiles. And this is something that depends entirely on the supply of missiles for the Patriot system to Ukraine, which means it depends on our country’s partners," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported carrying out a massive overnight high-precision strike against facilities of the military-industrial complex in Kiev and the Kiev region. Specifically, the industrial enterprise Fire Point LLC in Kiev was struck. The enterprise produced components for strike drones and assembled and stored boosters used in Flamingo cruise missiles. The Russian Armed Forces also struck the Antonov State Enterprise, an aviation assembly plant where the An-196 Lyuty long-range fixed-wing drone was assembled, as well as an ammunition depot in Kiev where M-900 thermobaric aerial bombs and ammunition for Baba Yaga-type hexacopters were stored.

Ukrainian military officials and politicians regularly speak about shortage of air defense missiles and ask Western countries to increase deliveries of such weapons.

However, Russian security agencies previously told TASS that the Ukrainian military is facing serious shortages of missiles for their Patriot systems and may have a hidden stockpile of ammunition.