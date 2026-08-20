LONDON, August 20. /TASS/. A video address by former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov revived the issue of Vladimir Zelensky's legitimacy, The Daily Telegraph said.

Fyodorov's call for elections in Ukraine undermined the position of the Kiev leadership, the article said. The newspaper noted that his remarks had also intensified doubts within Ukrainian society about Zelensky's legitimacy amid a wave of discontent following Fyodorov's dismissal. The former minister's address also deepened skepticism toward Kiev in Washington, the authors wrote.

Earlier, Fyodorov posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he spoke of a systemic governance crisis in Ukraine and the need to hold elections.

Zelensky's presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024. Kiev, however, did not hold the next election, saying that this was impossible until martial law ends. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that Zelensky's presidential term "expired together with his legitimacy, which cannot be restored by any tricks.".