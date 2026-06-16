World must not allow Israel to disrupt US-Iran agreement — Fidan

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The international community must work together to prevent Israel from disrupting the agreements between the United States and Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We consider the agreements reached between the United States and Iran as an extremely important diplomatic milestone in overcoming the conflict situation in our region. We hope that the technical negotiations will be completed as soon as possible within 60 days without disruption and that a peaceful atmosphere will be established in our region," Fidan said.

According to him, Israel may sabotage the agreements.

"In this regard, it [Israel] must face the fact that the international community will unite diplomatically to tell it that's it's in the wrong. If we put up a united front, it will understand," Fidan said.

He also noted that the conflict over Iran has gone beyond the region and affected the whole world.

"The whole world has witnessed that this conflict is not only a regional one, not only a war between America and Iran or between Iran and Israel. The problem concerns the whole world," Fidan said, adding that the crisis has hurt food and oil prices, as well as supply chains. "All this led to economic destabilization in the long term."