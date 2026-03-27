Israeli army reports striking missile and mine production site in Iran

TEL AVIV, March 27. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force delivered a strike on a production site for missiles and sea mines in the city of Yazd in central Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a report.

"The site was used for the planning, development, assembly, and storage of advanced missiles intended for launch from cruise platforms, submarines, and helicopters toward both mobile and stationary maritime targets," the report reads.

The US and Israel launched an operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The strikes killed Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic’s leadership. Iran launched retaliatory operations against Israel and US targets in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE.