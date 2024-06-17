Explosion reported at military proving ground in Czech Republic

PRAGUE, June 17. /TASS/. A munitions explosion occurred at a military testing ground in Libava in the Czech Republic, the Czech army said on its X website.

According to lidovky.cz web portal, nine servicemen sustained wounds. "Four of those wounded will be taken to us, another four will be delivered to a military hospital, one individual received aid on site," the portal quoted Adam Fritscher, the local hospital’s representative, as saying.

The Libava military proving ground is located near the town of Olomouc and has been used by the army since 1949.