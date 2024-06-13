20th team of IAEA inspectors arrives at Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, June 13. /TASS/. The 20th group of rotating inspectors consisting of four safety experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the plant’s management said.

"There are four inspectors in the 20th IAEA monitoring team. Their task, as before, is to observe and assess the state of the plant's safety (both operational and physical)," the management said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The plant officials pointed out that the safe conduct of the next rotation of IAEA mission observers at the ZNPP will be ensured, as always, by the Russian armed forces together with Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) units.

The IAEA experts have been working at the plant since September 1, 2022. The 19th rotation of the mission inspectors took place on May 16.