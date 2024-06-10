European People's Party called for von der Leyen to be reappointed as EC President

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. The European People's Party (EPP), which, according to preliminary estimates, is leading in the elections to the European Parliament, is calling for the reappointment of Ursula von der Leyen as head of the European Commission for the next five years. This was stated by EPP leader Manfred Weber.

"The main candidate of the European People's Party, Ursula von der Leyen, must now be supported by everyone as President of the European Commission for the next five years," he wrote on his page on the social network X.

In turn, Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the European People's Party on their victory and expressed her confidence in being appointed to a second term as head of the EC, noting that the new majority in the European Parliament will include only leading parties and will be pro-European and pro-Ukrainian.