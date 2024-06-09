Macron dissolves lower parliament house, appoints early elections

PARIS, June 9. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, and announced early elections.

"France needs a clear parliamentary majority to act calmly in accord," he said in a televised address to the nations. "I appoint early parliamentary elections. The first round will be held on June 30 and the second one - on July 7."

This statement can be seen as the acknowledgement of a crushing defeat of the presidential Renaissance Party at the elections to the European Parliament, where it won less votes (15.4%) than the opposition National Rally Party (32%).

Last time, the lowe house was dissolved by President Jacques Chirac in 1997.