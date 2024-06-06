Ex-Cameroonian PM elected to chair 79th session of UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, June 7. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly has voted to elect Philemon Yang, former prime minister of Cameroon (2009-2019), to preside over its 79th session, a TASS correspondent reported.

Yang was the only candidate for this post. Prior to serving as prime minister, he has been Cameroon’s ambassador to Canada for 20 years and the minister of mines and energy for five years.

Dennis Francis, a diplomat from Trinidad and Tobago, who chaired the 78th session, sincerely congratulated Yang, adding that he is ready to provide every support in transferring the authority and wishing him success in his new capacity.

"I also feel that this election is an honor, but above all, an obligation for me to humbly and honestly serve the international community throughout my term of office. To all of you, I am infinitely grateful," Yang said during his address.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly will kick off in September.