Biden unlikely to accept Putin’s invitation for talks on Ukraine before elections — expert

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is unlikely to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to discuss Ukraine before the US presidential election, said Peter Kuznick, Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University.

Commenting on remarks, made by Putin at a meeting with heads of international news agencies, organized by TASS, Kuznick said: "Putin has said he is ready to negotiate. Biden will probably not take him up on that offer until after the November election for fear of looking weak. He wants to show how strong and resolute he is so Trump can't use his age against him."

"The danger is that unless we deescalate the situation in Ukraine, we might not make it until November. We could blow ourselves off the face of the earth before then. Trump has been critical of NATO in the past, but now that most NATO countries have increased their military budgets, Trump will take credit for that and cozy up to NATO again," the expert said.

Former president Donald Trump and incumbent US President Joe Biden have already guaranteed themselves nominations as presidential candidates in the November 5 election, following the results of primaries and caucuses in their respective parties. Republicans are expected to officially nominate Trump at a party convention scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Biden is running for a second term as US president.