EU summit advocates new sanctions against Russia, increased information warfare

BRUSSELS, March 23. /TASS/. The EU summit favored new sanctions against Russia and intensification of the information war, as well as called for stricter enforcement of old sanctions and a price cap on oil prices, according to the statement adopted on Thursday by the heads of state and government gathered in Brussels.

"The European Union remains committed to maintaining and increasing collective pressure on Russia, including through possible further restrictive measures, and to continue working on the oil price cap together with partners," the statement said, "TThe European Council underlines the importance and urgency of stepping up efforts to ensure effective implementation of sanctions at European and national level and is firmly committed to effectively preventing and countering circumvention in and by third countries. <…> The European Union will intensify its work with partners to counter false Russian narratives and disinformation about the war."

No specific sanctions decisions were taken by the summit.