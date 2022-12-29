Russian peacekeepers continue talks to resume traffic in Lachin corridor

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers continue talks with representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume unimpeded vehicular traffic on the road between Stepanakert and Goris, also known as the Lachin corridor, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a news bulletin covering the Russian peacekeeping force in the area of the Nagorny Karabakh conflict.

"The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues the negotiating process with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to resume unimpeded vehicular traffic on the road between Stepanakert and Goris," the news bulletin said.

The Defense Ministry said Russian peacekeepers continue to complete missions in Nagorny Karabakh. Thirty posts are monitoring the situation and enforcing the ceasefire round the clock. That includes patrolling that was conducted in three areas: the Lachin corridor and the Martuni and Mardakert regions over the past day.