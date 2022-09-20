Referendums in Donbass in full compliance with UN Charter — Serbian politician

BELGRADE, September 20. /TASS/. Referendums on the accession to Russia in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are in full compliance with the United Nations Charter, Vojislav Seselj, a Serbian politician and the founder of the Serbian Radical Party, told TASS on Tuesday.

"This referendum is in full compliance with the United Nations Charter. Russians in these regions have lived under a threat of extermination by the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev. They enjoy the indefeasible right to self-determination, secession and accession to their motherland," he said.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions will hold the vote on September 23-27.