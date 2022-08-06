UN chief calls for restart of nuclear disarmament process

UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. The world needs to restart the process of nuclear disarmament, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday, August 6, which is marked as the day for the prohibition of nuclear weapons.

"The most important thing is to restart a disarmament commitment and a disarmament process," he said cited by the UN press service.

In addition, Guterres was hopeful that new initiatives in nuclear disarmament would be taken up by the countries.

"I would be very happy if the principle of ‘no first use’ could be finally adopted by all countries that have nuclear power," the UN Secretary General said.

The United States dropped the world’s first nuclear bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and three days later, on August 9, they dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki. The official reason for those bombings was to force the Japanese Empire to surrender in World War Two. The attacks have been the only use of nuclear weapons in human history so far. The United States has not yet taken moral responsibility for the bombings, justifying them by military necessity.