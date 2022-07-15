North Korea says Ukraine has no right to dispute its decision on DPR, LPR — Reuters

SEOUL, July 15. /TASS/. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has said Kiev has no right to condemn Pyongyang’s decision to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics after joining the United States’ "unjust and illegal" actions, Reuters reported on Friday.

"Ukraine has no the right to raise issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy [towards Pyongyang] in the past," Reuters quoted the ministry as saying. "We will continue to strengthen and develop friendship and cooperation with all countries that respect our sovereignty and treat us favorably based on the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and mutual respect."

According to Reuters, Pyongyang accused Washington of maintaining "hostile policy" by imposing international sanctions over its nuclear and long-range missile tests.

On Wednesday, North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui sent letters of recognition to her counterparts in the Donbass republics. In response, Kiev announced it was severing diplomatic relations with Pyongyang. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky warned that Kiev would react to this move by North Korea "very toughly at all levels."