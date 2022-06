MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The defense team of UK citizen Shawn Pinner, sentenced to death for mercenarism by a court in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has requested to replace his death verdict with life imprisonment, his lawyer told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have requested [the DPR Supreme Court] to change my defendant’s verdict and apply life imprisonment as the exceptional measure of punishment," Yulia Tserkovnikova said.