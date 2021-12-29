Meeting of Russian, Chinese leaders to thwart US’ attempt to politicize sport - diplomat

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. An upcoming meeting between Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will make it possible to thwart the United States’ and the West’s attempts to politicize sports, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with the Izvestia daily that came out on Thursday.

"In the sphere of humanitarian cooperation, a meeting between the Chinese and Russian leaders at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games will make it possible to undermined the United States’ and the West’s attempts to politicize sports at the Winter Games in Sochi and Beijing. The sides will continue to use the Russian-Chinese years of sports exchanges in 2022-2023 as a possibility to expand cooperation in the area of sports and other humanitarian exchanges and demonstrate the countries’ efforts to fight against sports politicization and foreign interference," he said.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping speaks both about their personal friendship and about a strong internal dynamics and independent values of relations between Russia and China.

"We are looking forward the meeting of the two leaders at the Winter Olympics. We think it will open a new chapter in the development of Russian-Chinese relations in the post-epidemic period," he said, adding that China and Russia are strategic pillars for each other. The sides, in his words, have always been adhering to the four major consensuses of mutual support and have been confronting political plans that run counter to universal values and tendencies of global development. It can also be said about the politicization of the Olympic movement and sports, he added.

"Officials from some countries, who did not receive invitations, came out with statements that they will not go to the Olympic Games. Obviously, their goal is to pander to their own anti-Chinese forms, discredit China’s image and attain personal political wins," Zhang Hanhui said and stressed that such actions will tell neither on the success of the event nor on the international community’s expectations.

"The Games in Beijing are a global event for athletes and fans of winter sports but not a stage for a show of politicians who pursue their selfish goals," the ambassador said, adding that his country will do its best to make contribution to the international Olympic movement.

According to the diplomat, heads of state and government from several countries, as well as royal families’ members have already registered for visiting the Olympic Games and China welcomes their decision.

The 24th Olympic Winter Games will be held in Beijing from February 4 through 20, 2022.

On December 6, the United States declared a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, saying it will delegate no officials to China. However, US athletes will take part in the Games. Washington notified its allies about its plans. So far, its lead was followed by Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada. China slammed this move as a political manipulation running counter to the Olympic Charter and promised to take countermeasures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to visit China in February 2022 and take part in the Olympic opening ceremony.