Four opposition parties winning seats in Kyrgyzstan's parliament - CEC

BISHKEK, November 28. /TASS/. Four opposition parties winning seats in Kyrgyzstan's parliament, according to the data from 67% of polling stations released by the Central Elections Commission (CEC).

Ten parties are scoring enough votes to won seats in Kyrgyzstan’s national parliament, according to CEC.

The Ata-Zhurt - Kyrgyzstan (Fatherland Kyrgyzstan) party is leading Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, with 27.81% of votes, the CEC said after counting ballots from 30.07% of polling stations.

Next are the parties Ishenim (Trust) with 22.78% of the vote, and Yntymak (Harmony) with 20.89% of votes.