G20 leaders concerned over pandemic impacts in developing countries

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty nations have expressed their deep concern over the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in developing countries, according to the G20 Rome Leaders’ Declaration adopted on Sunday.

"We remain deeply concerned about the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, especially in developing countries, which has set back progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda," the document says.

"We reaffirm our commitment to a global response to accelerate progress on the implementation of the SDGs and to support a sustainable, inclusive and resilient recovery across the world. <…> We will strengthen our actions to implement the G20 Action Plan on the 2030 Agenda and the G20 Support to COVID-19 Response and Recovery in developing countries, building on the 2021 Rome Update, with particular regard to the most vulnerable countries," it reads.

The UN member states adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2015. It is geared to combat poverty, preserve Earth’s resources and ensure wellbeing of all people on the planet.