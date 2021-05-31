Germany, France reaffirm commitment to Minsk Agreements

BERLIN, May 31. /TASS/. Germany and France remain committed to the Minsk Agreements and decisions made at the Paris summit of the Normandy Four Group (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine, according to a statement released following a meeting of the Franco-German Council of Ministers on Monday.

"Given the recent rise in tensions, we emphasize the importance of implementing the Minsk Agreements and the decisions made at the Paris summit in December 2019, aimed at finding an acceptable solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine. We remain committed to activities within the Normandy Format to achieve this goal and appreciate various measures that the OSCE is taking on the ground," the statement reads.